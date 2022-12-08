Crash kills 2 Clinton-Massie HS students

Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, and her passenger, 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie, were identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the victims in the Tuesday evening crash.

Mendoza was driving a 2005 Scion hatchback west on state Route 73 near Williams Road when she lost control and drove off the right side of the road. The car returned to the roadway, when it went left of center and was struck by a 2022 Honda Passport headed the opposite way, the patrol’s Wilmington Post stated in a release.