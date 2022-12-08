Crash kills 2 Clinton-Massie HS students

Clinton-Massie High School is mourning the deaths of two students this week in a car crash in Union Twp.
Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, and her passenger, 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie, were identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the victims in the Tuesday evening crash.
Mendoza was driving a 2005 Scion hatchback west on state Route 73 near Williams Road when she lost control and drove off the right side of the road. The car returned to the roadway, when it went left of center and was struck by a 2022 Honda Passport headed the opposite way, the patrol’s Wilmington Post stated in a release.
Mendoza and Goldie were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Honda driver, a 23-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were taken to Kettering Health Greene Memorial for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation.
This news outlet has reached out to Clinton-Massie schools for a response.
