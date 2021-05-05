COVID daily hospitalizations still above Ohio’s 21-day average

As of Wednesday, 1,134 COVID patients were hospitalized in Ohio, according to ODH.

Daily cases are still showing signs of a decrease in the state. Ohio recorded 1,450 cases in the last day, bringing its total to 1,078,734.

While it’s up from the 1,285 daily cases reported on Tuesday, it’s still fewer than the state’s 21-day average of 1,561 cases a day.

More than 4,757,000 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday and 3,940,504 people have finished the vaccine.