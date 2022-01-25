COVID hospitalizations show decrease

Despite the overall decrease in hospitalized COVID patients across the state, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff warned that it’s much higher than previously reported during the pandemic.

“If you look at our numbers now, even though we’ve seen improvement up in Northeast Ohio, we’re still looking at numbers that are north of our peak surge back in 2020,” he said last week. “We’re still looking at extraordinarily high numbers. We have a long way to go.”

Meanwhile, hospitals in the Dayton region set a record Monday for the number of patients with COVID-19.

The West Central Ohio region — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — had 652 COVID patients in its hospitals as of Monday, according to the OHA. It’s a 9% increase compared to last week and a 27% increase compared to three weeks ago.

The vast majority of the region’s coronavirus patients — and nearly nine out of 10 in intensive care units — have not received a single dose of coronavirus vaccine, according to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

For several days last week, it appeared that Dayton regional hospitalizations were trending slightly downward but GDAHA President Sarah Hackenbracht warned then against drawing conclusions.

“That was one of our concerns and cautions last week was to not to get too excited after seeing a couple of days of decrease, because we have been in this scenario before where we hold steady or maybe even have a bit of a dip, and then the numbers jump right back up again,” she said. “Normally, over weekends we see lower hospitalizations. Instead, we saw our numbers go down last week and then back up on Saturday, Sunday and today.”

Models predict the Dayton region’s coronavirus hospitalizations may peak this week or the following week.

“But those are just models, and it is not a crystal ball that tells us exactly how things are going to play out,” Hackenbracht said. “That’s why we need everyone in the community to really get on board with helping out our hospitals by wearing masks and continuing to get vaccinated or get boosted.”

West Central Ohio had 111 COVID patients in its ICUs, which is a 16% increase over the past week and 2% increase compared to three weeks ago, according to OHA.

With Southwest and West Central Ohio still working to control this most recent surge, more members of the Ohio National Guard are expected to move to the region to help hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients and battling staffing shortages.

“We’re in the process of disengaging well over 400 of our servicemembers from the Cleveland area and looking at moving to the Dayton, Cincinnati and southern part of the state where we see the demand increasing,” Ohio National Guard Major General John C. Harris, Jr. said Thursday.

As of Monday, 61.09% of Ohioans have started the vaccine, including 71.16% of adults and 64,.93% of those 5 and older. Also, 56.06% of Ohioans have completed the vaccine, including 65.77% of adults. So far, nearly 3.19 million Ohioans have received additional doses, including 6,691 in the last day.