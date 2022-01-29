COVID hospitalizations continue to go down statewide and locally

The number of people currently hospitalized statewide because of COVID-19 dropped for the 19th straight day Saturday, down to 4,173, according to Ohio Hospital Association data. The peak was 6,749 people hospitalized on Jan. 10.
The same trend is starting in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas. Per the Ohio Hospital Association, the number of people currently hospitalized for COVID declined for the fifth straight day in the Dayton region (west central Ohio), and the fourth straight day in the Cincinnati area (southwest Ohio).
The decline in the Dayton area was especially steep, from 532 Friday to 436 Saturday. The Dayton area peak was 652 on Monday. The number of people locally in intensive care units with COVID increased however, from 91 Friday to 98 Saturday, according to OHA.
Since Friday, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Cincinnati area dropped from 849 to 767. The number in the ICU dropped from 172 to 164, according to the OHA’s dashboard.
The numbers of ICU hospitalizations throughout Ohio decreased from 893 Friday to 850 Saturday.
As of Saturday, the total number of COVID cases the Buckeye State has seen through the entire pandemic is 2,571,021, equivalent to 22% of Ohio’s population.
A total of 107,151 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have occurred in Ohio throughout the pandemic and 12,696 patients had ICU admissions, the Ohio Department of Health reported. In the last 24 hours, there were 232 newly reported hospitalizations and 17 new ICU admissions, both below the rolling 21-day average.
As of Saturday, 61.28% of Ohioans of all ages have started a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the coronavirus dashboard. For those 5 and older, 65.13% have started the vaccine. Those 12 and older have a rate of 69.24%, and those 18 and older have a rate of 71.34%.
The rate for all ages who have completed their vaccine is 56.32%. For those 5 and older, 59.86% have finished. Those 12 and older have a finished vaccination rate of 63.97%, and those 18 and older have a rate of 65.99%.
