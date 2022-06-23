COVID hospitalizations continue slight climb in Ohio

In the past 60 days the number of people hospitalized with COVID in Ohio has increased 118%, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. In west central Ohio, which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, inpatients are up 136%.

Southwest Ohio, which consists of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties, reported a 151% increase over the last 60 days.

However, in the last week hospitalized COVID patients has only increased by 2% in southwest Ohio and dropped 3% in west central Ohio. Of the 763 patients hospitalized with the virus in Ohio Thursday, 113 were in southwest Ohio and 59 were in west central Ohio.

Statewide, the number of ICU patients with COVID is down 14% in the past week, but up 90% in the last 60 days, according to OHA. Of the 99 ICU patients with the virus in Ohio, five are in west central Ohio and 11 are in southwest Ohio.

Southwest Ohio is also seeing a recent decrease in ICU coronavirus patients. Compared to last week, there were 15% fewer patients with COVID, but a 83% increase in the past 60 days.

Explore Greene County to give away free COVID home test kits

West central reported a 400% increase in the last week and 67% increase over the last 60 days, according to OHA.

Overall, the state added 26 ICU admissions last week and is averaging 31 COVID ICU admissions over the last three weeks, according to the state health department.

There were 16,159 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in the last week. The state is averaging 16,858 cases in the past three weeks.

Nearly 63% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 66.85% of those 5 years and older. Approximately 58.5% of the state has completed the vaccine, including 62.08% of people 5 and older.

More than 7.35 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.82 million have finished their vaccination. About 3.41 million people have gotten a booster dose and 607,445 people in the state have received a second booster, according to ODH.