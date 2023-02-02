COVID cases remain under 10,000 for 3rd straight week in Ohio

As of Thursday, 671 people were hospitalized in Ohio with COVID, including 52 in west central Ohio and 100 in southwest Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

For southwest Ohio — which includes Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties — it was a 12% decrease in coronavirus inpatients compared to the previous week and a 44% decrease from 60 days ago.

West central Ohio reported a 19% decrease over the last week and 45% decrease over the past 60 days. The region is made up of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

Statewide, ICUs had 102 coronavirus patients, including 16 in southwest Ohio and seven in west central Ohio.

It was a 17% increase in COVID patients compared to the previous week for west central Ohio, according to OHA. The region reported the same number of ICU patients with the virus 60 days ago.

However, west central Ohio recorded a 27% decrease in coronavirus ICU patients over the past week and a 36% decrease over the last 60 days.

In the past week, the state health department recorded 26 ICU admissions.

Ohio added 109 COVID deaths Thursday, bringing its total to 41,464 since the pandemic began, according to ODH.

More than 64% of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine and 59.98% have finished it. As of Thursday, 14.98% of the state’s population have received the updated booster.