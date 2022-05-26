COVID cases remain steady, hospitalizations up in Ohio

As of Thursday, there were 685 patients with coronavirus in Ohio’s hospitals, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. Forty of those patients were in west central Ohio and 85 were in southwest Ohio.

While hospitalizations have been increasing in recent weeks, west central Ohio — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — reported an 11% decrease in the last week. Over the past three weeks COVID patients up 82%, according to ODH.

In southwest Ohio, which contains Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties, the number of COVID inpatients has increased by 10% in the last week and by 39% in the last three weeks.

The region also saw an increase in ICU patients with the virus. In the last week, it’s increased by 75% and climbed 180% in the past three weeks, according to ODH.

West central Ohio reported a 50% decrease compared to last week. Three weeks ago the region had zero COVID patients in the ICU.

Of the 79 people with coronavirus in Ohio’s ICUs, 14 were in southwest Ohio and three were in west central Ohio as of Thursday.

In the last week 30 people have been admitted to the ICU with COVID in the state, according to ODH. Ohio’s three-week average is 33 ICU admissions.

Explore US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites

Deaths are continuing to decline in Ohio. The state reported 38 COVID deaths in the past week, bringing its total to 38,628, according to the state health department. In the past three weeks Ohio is averaging 45 deaths.

Nearly 62.75% of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccines, including 66.68% of people who are eligible. Currently there are vaccines available for people ages 5 and older. About 58.2% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 61.89% of those eligible, according to ODH.

More than 7.33 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.8 million have completed the series. About 3.59 million Ohioans have received one booster dose and 479,181 have gotten a second booster shot.