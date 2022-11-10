COVID cases, hospitalizations drop slightly in Ohio

West central Ohio — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — reported a 3% increase in inpatients with the virus in the last week and an 8% increase from 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio saw a 2% increase compared the last week and a 34% decrease over the past 60 days. The region consists of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties.

The state had 115 ICU patients with the virus as of Thursday, including 11 in southwest Ohio and 11 in west central Ohio.

For west central Ohio, it was a 22% increase in ICU patients with COVID and a 10% increase from 60 days ago, according to OHA.

Southwest Ohio recorded a 35% decrease in coronavirus patients in the ICU compared to last week and a 59% decrease compared to 60 days ago.

In the past week, 33 coronavirus ICU admissions were recorded in the state, according to ODH.

Ohio added eight COVID deaths in the last week, bringing its total to 40,257, according to the state health department. Coronavirus deaths can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to ODH.

More than 7.51 million Ohioans — or 64.32% of the state’s population — has started the COVID vaccine. Nearly 60% — or 6.96 million residents — have finished the vaccination, according to the state health department.

Approximately 3.88 million Ohioans have received one booster dose and 1.43 million have received a second booster shot. Since Sept. 1, more than 1.15 million people in the state have received the updated booster, including 120,987 people in the past week.