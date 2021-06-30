COVID cases, hospitalizations continued to drop in Ohio throughout June

The daily hospitalization average also dropped during June in Ohio.

The state reported a 21-day average of 81 on June 1 and dropped to 42 on June 30 for a decrease of nearly 50%.

According to ODH, Ohio reported 37 hospitalizations on Wednesday and three ICU admissions. Throughout the pandemic Ohio has recorded 60,614 total hospitalizations and 8,316 ICU admissions.

As of Wednesday, 5,570,401 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,183,642 have finished it.

The state health department reported 47.65% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 44.35% completed the vaccine.