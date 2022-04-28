COVID cases continue to climb in Ohio

As of Thursday, Ohio had 358 people hospitalized with COVID, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. Of those 358 patients, 23 were in west central Ohio and 46 were in southwest Ohio.

Southwest Ohio includes Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties. The region has seen a 7% increase in hospitalized coronavirus patients in the last week, but a 44% decrease in the past three weeks, according to OHA.

As for west central Ohio — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — COVID patients are up 28% in last week and have increased by 64% in the last three weeks. During the peak of the omicron surge the region had more than 600 people hospitalized with the virus.

The state’s ICUs are seeing a slight increase in coronavirus patients recently. Ohio reported a 14% increase in the past week but is down 6% over the las three weeks. Statewide, there were 50 COVID patients in the ICUs Thursday, including three in west central Ohio and four in southwest Ohio, according to OHA.

The three COVID ICU patients is a 200% increase in the last week for west central Ohio, and a 50% increase in the past three weeks. In the past few weeks the region has recorded zero ICU patients with the virus multiple times.

In southwest Ohio, there’s been a 33% decrease in the number of ICU patients with coronavirus in the last week and a 75% decrease compared to three weeks ago, according to OHA.

In the past week the state recorded 26 COVID ICU admissions, according to ODH. It’s just above Ohio’s three-week average of 25 weekly ICU admissions.

Deaths continued to decline this week. Ohio reported 68 coronavirus deaths this week, compared to 94 last Thursday and 100 on April 14. In the past three weeks the state is averaging 87 COVID deaths a week, according to ODH.

As of Thursday, 62.52% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 72.55% of adults and 66.45% of residents 5 and older. Nearly 58% of Ohioans have completed the vaccine, including 67.48% of adults and 61.64% of those 5 and older.

More than 7.3 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.78 million have finished it, according to ODH. Approximately 3.54 million people in the state have received one booster dose and 269,280 Ohioans have gotten a second booster.