journal-news logo
X

COVID-19 daily case average inches down in Ohio

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Ohio News | 18 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

There were 210 new coronavirus cases reported Monday for the state of Ohio.

The 21-day COVID-19 case average is now 251, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Health.

ExploreRELATED: Vaccine pace slows as July 4 goal is missed

The states total reported cases since the pandemic began is 1,112,499.

ajc.com

As of Monday, 5,596,084 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,224,858 have finished it.

The ODH reported 47.87% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 44.7% completed the vaccine.

To find local vaccination clinics, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top