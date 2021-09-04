COVID-19 cases reported continue to rise for 4th straight day

Ohio continued its streak Saturday by reporting more than 6,000 daily cases of coronavirus for the fourth day in a row.
On Saturday, the state recorded 6,369 cases in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Ohio surpassed 7,000 daily cases for the first time since winter on Thursday. The 7,102 cases reported on Wednesday included a backlog of more than 1,000 cases that weren’t included previously due to a laboratory delay.
Ohio is averaging 4,279 cases a day in the last three weeks and 5,359 cases in the last week.
As of Saturday, Ohio had 2,671 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals and 808 COVID patients in its ICUs, according to ODH. Two weeks ago, on Aug. 21, the state reported 1,818 hospitalized patients with 562 admitted to the ICU.
Coronavirus patients account for more than 9% of Ohio’s hospital beds and 16% of its ICU beds. The state has 23.8% of hospital beds and 24.24% of ICU beds available.
In the last day, Ohio recorded 159 hospitalizations and 25 ICU admissions. The state set a 21-day record of 318 on Tuesday and is averaging 164 hospitalizations a day in the last three weeks.
Ohio’s 21-day ICU average is 16 admissions a day.
The state reported no deaths on Saturday, with its total remaining at 20,947, according to ODH.
Ohio updates COVID death data twice a week. The numbers can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not indicate the day it occurred.
More than 6.1 million in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine, with 61.03% residents 12 and older and 63.23% of adults receiving at least one dose.
Nearly 50% of Ohio’s population completed vaccine, with 56.39% of those 12 and older and 58.74% of adults finishing the vaccination.