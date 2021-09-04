COVID-19 cases reported continue to rise for 4th straight day

In the last day, Ohio recorded 159 hospitalizations and 25 ICU admissions. The state set a 21-day record of 318 on Tuesday and is averaging 164 hospitalizations a day in the last three weeks.

Ohio’s 21-day ICU average is 16 admissions a day.

The state reported no deaths on Saturday, with its total remaining at 20,947, according to ODH.

Ohio updates COVID death data twice a week. The numbers can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported does not indicate the day it occurred.

More than 6.1 million in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine, with 61.03% residents 12 and older and 63.23% of adults receiving at least one dose.

Nearly 50% of Ohio’s population completed vaccine, with 56.39% of those 12 and older and 58.74% of adults finishing the vaccination.