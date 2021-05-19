Coroner’s office warns of THC-infused edibles packaged like common snacks

“The THC-infused edibles are often marketed to youth. This is concerning because youth may have trouble discerning the difference between THC-infused edibles and actual food – especially children who cannot read but can recognize familiar packaging,” said Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Products packaged to look like common snacks may not have gone through state regulatory guidelines for food quality and safety, the coroner’s office and COAT warned. If eaten, the products could cause adverse effects, such as overdose and illness.