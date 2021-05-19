journal-news logo
X

Coroner’s office warns of THC-infused edibles packaged like common snacks

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office and Community Overdose Action Team is warning the public of THC-infused edibles with packaging that resembles common snacks, like these items recently confiscated by Dayton police during an investigation.
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office and Community Overdose Action Team is warning the public of THC-infused edibles with packaging that resembles common snacks, like these items recently confiscated by Dayton police during an investigation.

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Community Overdose Action Team is warning people to look out for THC-infused edibles with packaging resembling common snacks.

Dayton police recently confiscated THC-infused edibles with packaging that looks like Fritos and Ruffles.

ExploreDayton commission says board had no authority to recommend police discipline

Dispensaries in Ohio are prohibited from selling products with cartoon characters or that look like commercially available products. However, online retailers can sell the packaging to be used with homemade edibles.

“The THC-infused edibles are often marketed to youth. This is concerning because youth may have trouble discerning the difference between THC-infused edibles and actual food – especially children who cannot read but can recognize familiar packaging,” said Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Products packaged to look like common snacks may not have gone through state regulatory guidelines for food quality and safety, the coroner’s office and COAT warned. If eaten, the products could cause adverse effects, such as overdose and illness.

ExplorePublic Health announces upcoming COVID vaccine clinics in Montgomery County

Call 911 immediately in the event of a suspected overdose. Signs of a THC overdose include extreme confusion, difficulty conversing, poor coordination, high levels of anxiety, paranoia, panic attack, fast heart rate, delusions or hallucinations, increased blood pressure and severe nausea or vomiting.

Parents and guardians should carefully check the packaging of common snack foods for symbols such as “THC” or other mentions of cannabis.

People purchasing THC-infused edibles on the street should recognize that the products they are buying may not have undergone state regulatory guidelines for food quality and safety.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top