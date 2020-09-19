Coronavirus: Two Miami Valley bars cited for after-hours alcohol sales

Taylor’s Tavern in Springfield was cited for limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. Agents were able to purchase alcohol at approximately 10:15 p.m. Additionally, agents witnessed several other after-hours sales and patrons continued to consume alcohol on the premises after 11 p.m. Taylor’s Tavern is located at 5539 Dayton Road. The restaurant remains open until 1 a.m. every night, their website reported.

The Grub Pub in Hamilton was also cited for for limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. Agents reportedly visited the bar at 11:18 p.m. and were able to buy alcoholic drinks. The Grub Pub is open as late as 2:30 a.m., Google Maps shows.