Coronavirus: Ohio to pass 15,000 deaths after state adds 4,000 unreported COVID deaths

The state will likely pass the milestone of 15,000 coronavirus deaths after the Ohio Department of Health reported they will add as many as 4,000 deaths to the state’s total. The additional deaths came after the state identified issues in death reporting and reconciliation within the department.
The additional deaths will be added to Ohio’s total in the coming week, bringing total deaths from coronavirus to about 15,000, ODH data shows.
The state passed 11,000 deaths just under three weeks ago, but ODH officials reported that large unreported death counts in November and December mean that the number was not accurate. As of Wednesday, the state had reported 11,856 deaths since March.
A release from ODH said that processing issues affected death reports and reconciliation were present as early as October of 2020. The largest number of unreported deaths is from November and December. While the deaths will be reported within the next week, the death will appear on the appropriate death date on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The reconciliation error was identified by the Ohio Department of Health during a routine employee training, the ODH said. ODH will work with the Auditor of State’s office, which has been engaged in an audit of coronavirus data since September of 2020.
As the deaths are added to the counts, daily reported death counts will be higher for a few days. After the increase, normal processes will resume, with increased measures to ensure quality assurance in the death reconciliation process, the release said.