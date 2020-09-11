Coronavirus: Springboro HS student tests positive

A Springboro High School student tested positive for the coronavirus.
The case involved a student who was a member of a high school athletic team, the district told parents and guardians in an email sent Thursday evening.
“This did not involve a classroom. Thanks to a proactive response by the student and our district staff, the high school student was not at SHS, nor in any classroom, this entire week,” the email stated.
The district sent a “Notification of Exposure” letter to the families of students who had contact with the infected student and said those who did not receive a letter and were not contacted by the school or health department were not exposed.
Springboro Schools is working in conjunction with the Warren County Health District, according to the notification.