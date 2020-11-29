Coronavirus: Over 7,000 new cases, 245 more hospitalizations

Ohio reported a total of 7,729 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, resulting in a total of 414,432 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state has reported that today’s data is incomplete due to a surge in testing.
Hospitalizations increased by 245, resulting in a total of 26,507 people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, 4,908 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 and 1,142 people are in an intensive care unit. The Ohio Hospital association reported that one in four patients in inpatient care have tested positive for coronavirus and one in three ICU patients have tested positive for coronavirus.
Deaths have increased by 21, resulting in 6,399 deaths since March.
“We’re not planning for the surge — the surge is here,” said Dr. Richard Lofgren of UC Health. “We’re approaching the point where the influx of COVID patients will displace non-COVID care.”
Lofgren is the leader of Zone 3, which includes the Miami Valley and southwest Ohio.