Coronavirus: Ohioans warned against travel to 4 states

ajc.com

Ohio News | 14 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Idaho and Mississippi are back on the list of states Ohioans should avoid.

The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday released an updated travel advisory for states reporting positive coronavirus testing rates of 15% or higher.

The four states listed are Alabama, Idaho, Mississippi and South Dakota. Alabama and South Dakota were on the list for at least the last couple weeks. No longer on the list this week are Kansas and North Dakota.

Those who enter Ohio after travel to Alabama, Idaho, Mississippi and South Dakota are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. The advisory applies to state residents and visitors.

The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, according to the ODH.

