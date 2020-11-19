Coronavirus: Ohio travel advisory encourages avoiding 14 states

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the Ohio Department of Health encourages Ohioans to avoid 14 states. Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday updated the travel advisory for states reporting coronavirus testing rates of 15% and higher.
The list includes Alabama, Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin. South Dakota had the highest positivity rate at 56.3 percent. Minnesota and Oklahoma both held the lowest, at 15 percent.
Wyoming, which is shaded gray on the map, was not listed on the travel advisory. Ohio officials recommended avoiding travel to the state regardless, as the positivity rate is likely high.
Those who enter Ohio after travel to the states on the travel advisory map are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. This includes Ohioans and visitors.