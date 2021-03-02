X

Coronavirus: Ohio reports fewer than 2,000 daily cases for 5th straight day

Lines for the drive-thru COVD-19 vaccine clinic held by Premier Health at the University of Dayton Arena on Edwin C Moses Boulevard stretched to I-75 on Thursday, Jan. 21. 2021. STAFF/JIM NOELKER
By Kristen Spicker

Less than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus were reported in Ohio for the fifth day in a row, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The state recorded 1,709 daily cases Tuesday, bringing Ohio’s total to 970,583.

Hospitalizations increased by 121 for a total of 50,503. Ohio reported 12 ICU admissions, brining the total to 7,160.

Ohio’s COVID-19 dashboards will look a little different starting today due a change in the state’s death reporting system.

The health department will now use death certificate date to for coronavirus deaths, which will cause a delay in death data. As a result, deaths will only be updated twice a week on the ODH coronavirus dashboards.

The state will no longer include probable deaths because all deaths will be confirmed.

As of Tuesday, Ohio has reported 16,750 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Nearly 15% of Ohio’s population, 1,725,712 people, has received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and just over 8%, 938,600 people, has completed the vaccine.

