Coronavirus: Ohio readies for vaccine arrival

– Vaccine National Drug Control and lot number information will all be tracked electronically, and packages will be tracked as they are delivered. Each delivery vehicle will contain a GPS enabled device.

– Pfizer also will ship the vaccine to the ODH RSS warehouse, where it will be redistributed in increments of 100 doses for smaller local health departments and physician’s offices. The RSS warehouse has ultracold freezers that can each hold up to 720,000 doses.

When vaccinations are ready to be shipped from the RSS warehouse, it must be removed from ultracold storage and repackaged with dry ice within 2 minutes. To ensure the vaccine can be repackaged quickly and safely, ODH staff and members of the Ohio National Guard are running daily practice drills. All packages will be delivered to the providers within six hours. The vaccine will remain stable for up to five days if it is kept sealed in the original shipping container from the RSS warehouse with dry ice.

The Moderna vaccine, if it is granted an emergency use authorization from the FDA, is expected to be shipped directly to providers who will administer the vaccine and not be processed by the ODH at the RSS warehouse, the release stated.