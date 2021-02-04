Coronavirus: Number of states on Ohio travel advisory drops to 7

Ohioans are urged to avoid travel to seven states, which is five fewer than last week as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to fall across the U.S.
The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list Wednesday night for states with coronavirus positivity rates of 15% and higher. The positivity rate represents the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 compared to the number tested during the past seven days.
The list updated list includes Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Texas. Pennsylvania has the highest positivity rate at 33.1%. Ohio’s positivity rate is 10%, down from 12% last week.
Kentucky, Alabama, Oklahoma and Wyoming have experienced reporting irregularities so the ODH was not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate. Alabama and Oklahoma both were listed on last week’s travel advisory; Alabama had the highest positivity rate at 34.1% and Oklahoma’s was 19%. Kentucky and Wyoming last week were under the 15% threshold.
Anyone traveling to Ohio from a state on the travel advisory should self-quarantine for 14 days.
While quarantining, monitor yourself for a fever or other signs of coronavirus, such as a cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.