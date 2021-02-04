Coronavirus: Number of states on Ohio travel advisory drops to 7

The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list Wednesday night for states with coronavirus positivity rates of 15% and higher. The positivity rate represents the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 compared to the number tested during the past seven days.

The list updated list includes Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Texas. Pennsylvania has the highest positivity rate at 33.1%. Ohio’s positivity rate is 10%, down from 12% last week.