Coronavirus: Here’s how Ohio lawmakers reacted to the virus relief bill

“The American Rescue Plan is all about meeting the magnitude of the moment for my constituents. Lives are on the line, and this historic package will put dollars into families’ pockets, get people back to work, return children and teachers safely to the classroom, improve vaccine distribution, and strengthen our economy so that we can continue to build back better—all while crushing the virus. The Biden-Harris Administration and Congressional Democrats pledged direct relief to the people and small businesses who need it most. This landmark, life-changing piece of legislation makes good on that promise.

“The American Rescue Plan will deliver immediate relief to working families bearing the brunt of the crisis, defeat the virus and safely open school and support small businesses and communities struggling with the economic fallout.”

Congressman Mike Turner, R-Dayton

“Today one of the most liberal and expensive pieces of legislation in modern history was passed on party lines. Having supported several bipartisan COVID relief packages that included direct aid for struggling hospitals, small businesses and families, I am deeply disappointed that only 9% of this nearly $2 trillion bill will go towards COVID relief. This was a missed opportunity to address the needs of our local communities by providing targeted relief tied to COVID, however, I am encouraged by increased vaccinations, the continued success of PPP loans for small businesses and recent job growth, which aid Ohio and America’s path to recovery.”

Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio

“This was a perfect opportunity for Congress to, once again, work together to address the COVID-19 crisis and meet the needs of the American people. Instead Democrats decided to jam through a $1.9 trillion package - the second largest bill in American history - without any Republican support. The stimulus package and the way this thing happened makes me more determined to try to shift the partisanship in this town. This is unbelievable what is happening today and what happened in the senate. This was a partisan effort to jam through legislation that could have been much better had it been bipartisan.”