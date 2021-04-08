Coronavirus: DeWine to share the latest in Ohio’s response to pandemic

After a surge in cases and hospitalizations at the end of 2020, Ohio appeared to turn the corner earlier this year, with cases and hospitalizations plateauing in March. Now both metrics are beginning to increase again.

Ohio reported more than 2,000 daily cases for the third time in seven days on Wednesday. The 2,918 cases reported on Monday also included cases from Sunday and was not included in the three days over 2,000 cases. The 2,064 cases recorded Wednesday was nearly 300 more than Ohio’s 21-day average of 1,771 cases.