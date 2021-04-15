X

Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic’s impact in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine speaks to the media after touring the Clark County COVID vaccine distribution center with his wife, Fran, at the Upper Valley Mall. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will give Ohioans an update on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s efforts to slow the spread during a 2 p.m. press conference.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also join the governor.

On Tuesday, DeWine and Ohio Department of Health officials recommended the state’s vaccine providers halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the FDA and CDC also advised a temporarily pause due to extremely rare reports of blood clots.

Six out of the 6.8 million people in the U.S. who received the Johnson & Johnson shot reported a rare and severe blood.

Ohio instructed vaccine providers to store the vaccines until further information and recommendations are available.

