Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic status in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will provide an update on Ohio’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as the state prepares for its first Vax-a-Million drawing.
The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. today.
On Wednesday, the first winners of a $1 million prize a full college scholarship will be announced as part of the state’s Vax-a-Million campaign.
While the drawing is scheduled for today, the winners will not be announced for another two days so the Ohio Department of Health can confirm the winners are eligible for the prizes.
Over the next few weeks, the state will aware five $1 million prizes and five college scholarships to Ohioans who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
More than a million people have signed up for the drawing, according to the state health department, however, not everyone is excited for the drawings.
Critics have called the campaign a waste of taxpayer money, and a state lawmaker said she’s in the process of drafting a bill that would stop it.
“I wanted to move forward on (the legislation) and see how we could stop the vaccine lottery because it is a waste of taxpayer dollars, and that’s in our purview to see how we can fix that,” Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum said.
DeWine and ODH Director Stephanie McCloud said the goal of the campaign is to increase awareness and encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated.
Ohio’s vaccination rates are increasing again after a few weeks of a downward trend. However, it’s not clear if the campaign is driving the reversal, or if other factors are in play.