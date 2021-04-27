X

Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic status in Ohio

Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson talks with Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, during a tour of the Clark County COVID vaccine distribution center at the Upper Valley Mall Thursday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Local News | 57 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will share the latest in Ohio’s battle against coronavirus and how the pandemic is impacting the state.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. The governor will also be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health began published COVID test positivity rates on a county level.

Most counties in the Miami Valley were on the state’s lower half, but Mercer County ranked fifth overall with 9.7%.

Clark and Greene counties were tied at 6.2% and Montgomery County was at 5.2%. All three were in the upper half.

Champaign, Warren, Miami, Darke and Preble counties were all in the lower half of the state’s rankings at 4.3%, 4.2%, 4.1%, 3.9% and 3.2% respectively.

Lawrence County had the highest positivity rate in Ohio at 10.4%.

