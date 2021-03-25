Coronavirus: DeWine to give pandemic update; more details on mass vaccination clinics expected

More information about when regional coronavirus mass vaccination clinics in Ohio will open is expected to be discussed during Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID press conference at 2 p.m. today.
During a Q&A with AARP Ohio on Wednesday, DeWine said 15 mobile and regional mass vaccination sites will open next week. The Dayton Convention Center is among the 15 locations announced earlier this month.
The clinics will have the capacity to administer 300 to 3,000 vaccines a day, based of population, supply and demand.
As of Wednesday, one in four Ohioans have received at least one coronavirus vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Starting Monday, eligibility will open to Ohioans ages 16 and older. However, vaccine providers with vaccine appointments available this week were allowed to open clinics to ages 16 and older to prevent wasting doses.