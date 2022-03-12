Coronavirus cases decreasing statewide

Caption Ohio's coronavirus numbers. Ohio Department of Health. Caption Ohio's coronavirus numbers. Ohio Department of Health.

There are 631 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio as of Saturday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. There are 120 COVID patients in intensive care units, which means one in 25 patients are in the ICU.

In Ohio’s west central region -- Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties -- there are 37 patients hospitalized, including six in intensive care, according to the OHA..

In Ohio’s southwest region -- Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties -- there are 185 people hospitalized, including 35 in the ICU, according to the OHA.