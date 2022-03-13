Coronavirus cases continue to decrease in Ohio

Ohio’s 21-day COVID-19 cases average continues to decline.
Sunday, the state’s average dropped to 905 cases a day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
In the last 24 hours, Ohio recorded 317 coronavirus cases, according to ODH. There were four new hospitalizations reported.
The 21-day average for reported hospitalizations is 77. ODH reported zero new cases Sunday in ICU admissions for coronavirus patients. The 21-day average for ICU admissions is nine.
As of Sunday, there are 615 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.
There are 122 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.
There are 40 patients hospitalized in Ohio’s west central region, which consists of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties. Seven of those patients are in intensive care.
In Ohio’s southwest region, which consists of Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties, there are 184 people hospitalized, including 36 in the ICU, according to the OHA.
