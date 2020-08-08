Coronavirus: 99,969 cases, 3,668 deaths in Ohio

The governor, first lady, and all staff tested negative for COVID-19, with the results run two times at the Wexner Medical Center. The DeWines said they plan to have another PCR test Saturday “out of an abundance of caution.”

“I feel good. I think anybody who watches me, whether they agree with me or not, will at least say I have plenty of energy. I literally start the day about 6 o’clock in the morning, I’m working and we kick off about 8 o’clock at night,” DeWine said during a video conference broadcast from his front porch in Cedarville.

DeWine said that next week, he would share more details about sports in schools.