Coronavirus: 7,863 new cases reported today, 260 new hospitalizations

The state double checks antigen test results before adding them to the data. Previously, workers have been able to keep up with antigen tests and process them with the daily updates. However, on Monday the state began to fall behind due to an increase in antigen tests. On Thursday, DeWine said there were still 12,000 antigen tests that have not been checked.

Based off previous antigen results, most of the 12,000 cases are expected to be confirmed. As a result of the backup, DeWine said the daily case numbers are low, despite remaining about the 7,000 mark the last few days.

A 21-day statewide curfew went into effect on Thursday. Under the public health order, Ohioans are to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Exemptions are included for essential activities, such as work, buying food, seeking medical care and transporting or caring for a loved one.

“With this order, we are discouraging get-togethers and gatherings to minimize the spread of the virus while minimizing the economic impact of a complete shutdown,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.