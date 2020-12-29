Coronavirus: Deaths pass 8,700 in Ohio, new cases tick up

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked a push by Democrats to immediately bring President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote, saying the chamber would “begin a process” to address the issue.

Pressure is mounting on the Republican-led Senate to follow the House, which voted overwhelmingly on Monday to meet the president’s demand to increase the checks from $600 as the virus crisis worsens. A growing number of Republicans, including two senators in Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia, have said they will support the larger payment. But most GOP senators oppose more spending, even if they also are wary of bucking Trump.

The outcome is highly uncertain heading into the rare holiday-week session.

“We should not adjourn until the Senate holds a vote,” Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer said as he made a motion to push it toward a vote.

There have been 8,458 vaccines reported administered as of Tuesday in the Miami Valley:

Montgomery County: 2,382

Butler County: 1,574

Warren County: 1,534

Clark County: 1,152

Greene County: 857

Miami County: 440

Champaign County: 200

Darke County: 190

Logan County: 86

Preble County: 43

Those who receive the vaccine must get the same one for both doses for it to be most effective.