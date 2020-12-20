Coronavirus: Ohio hospitalizations drop for 5th straight day

Ohio passed a grim milestone of 8,000 deaths this weekend, but the daily COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped Sunday for the fifth consecutive day, the latest Ohio Department of Health data show.
There were 8,377 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, for a total 622,806 cases since the pandemic began. There were 16 additional deaths reported Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 8,047 linked to the coronavirus, according to the ODH.
Hospitalizations dropped for the fourth straight day, with 4,758 COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals Sunday. There are 1,126 in the ICU, which is up two from Saturday, and 792 patients on ventilators, which is down five from Saturday.
The daily coronavirus case totals this weekend also are below the 21-day daily average, which was 9,923 as of Sunday, ODH reported.