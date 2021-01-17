Coronavirus: 5,247 cases reported, deaths reach 10,200

Deaths increased by 65, bringing the state to 10,200 coronavirus deaths since March. Hospitalizations increased by 141, resulting in a total of 43,189 hospitalizations, ODH reported. The current 21-day case average is 7,439 and the death average is 81 deaths per day.

Currently, 3,687 people are hospitalized, a slight drop from yesterday’s report of 3,742 hospitalizations, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Nine more people have been hospitalized in southwest Ohio, with 1,039 people hospitalized.