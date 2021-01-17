Coronavirus: 5,247 cases reported, deaths reach 10,200

The Ohio Department of Health reported 5,247 new cases on Sunday, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 826,754. This is the lowest case number since Jan. 4, ODH reported.
Deaths increased by 65, bringing the state to 10,200 coronavirus deaths since March. Hospitalizations increased by 141, resulting in a total of 43,189 hospitalizations, ODH reported. The current 21-day case average is 7,439 and the death average is 81 deaths per day.
Currently, 3,687 people are hospitalized, a slight drop from yesterday’s report of 3,742 hospitalizations, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Nine more people have been hospitalized in southwest Ohio, with 1,039 people hospitalized.
Ohio opioid overdose deaths surged during the second quarter of 2020, making it the deadliest three-month period since the opioid epidemic began, according to a new state study.
The death rate from opioid overdoses increased to 11.01 per 100,000 people during the second quarter of 2020. Previously, the highest rate was 10.87 overdoses per 100,000 reported in the first quarter of 2017, according to a study by a task force created by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
“Opioid overdoses might have taken a backseat in our minds last year because of COVID-19, but make no mistake: Ohioans are dying at a devastating rate because of opioid overdoses,” Yost said.
The jump in opioid overdose deaths, which began in April, came after the stay-at-home order and the spike hit after the state had seen a drop in the death rate, which had fallen to six to eight deaths over the last two years.