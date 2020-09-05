Coronavirus: 129,785 cases, 4,256 deaths in Ohio

There have been 129,785 cases and 4,256 deaths reported in Ohio as of Saturday, September 5, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
1,341 cases and eight deaths were reported today, making today the fifth day in a row when more than 1,000 new cases were reported.
123,079 cases and 3,969 deaths have been confirmed by the state. An estimated 107,972 people have recovered.
On Thursday, deaths increased by the 50, the most since June, Gov. Mike DeWine said. As of Thursday, Butler, Mercer, Montgomery and Preble counties are at level 3, based off the state’s public health advisory system. Champaign county was at level 1, with the rest of the Miami Valley region at level 2.
DeWine said that outbreaks on college campuses, including Miami University and University of Dayton, were contributing to the alert statuses in their respective counties.
Today, DeWine announced that the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals have been granted a variance to the state sports order that will allow up to 6,000 spectators at two home games.