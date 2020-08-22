Coronavirus: 114,165 cases, 3,975 deaths in Ohio

A total of 108,133 cases and 3,694 deaths have been confirmed by the state. An estimated 93,914 people have recovered, the state calculated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 12,778 people have been hospitalized and 2,876 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit. A total of 59 new hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions were reported in the past 24 hours.

This week, Gov. Mike DeWine released regulations for performance theaters and said they would reopen soon.