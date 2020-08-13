DeWine: ‘Racism is a public health crisis'

DeWine’s administration released its Minority Health Strike Force’s final report. It has 34 recommendations on dismantling racism, removing public health obstacles, improving the social/economic and physical environments, and strengthening data collection to better track disparities.

One of the new commitments is the creation of the Ohio Governor’s Equity Advisory Board, a permanent, ongoing group to help guide the administration as it addresses the underlying conditions and root causes contributing to disparities in life and health in Ohio.

There are now 12 Ohio counties labeled Level 3.

Montgomery County remains at Level 3 for the sixth week straight; it is one of two counties with increases in outpatient emergency department visits.

DeWine said an announcement regarding high school sports is coming Tuesday.

“Our goal is to have this decided by parents, No. 1,” said DeWine, who added that it also will involve the schools and health department.

“The ability of that school to stay open and the ability of your children to play sports is directly related to what is going on in your community,” he said. “It won’t last unless we slow this coronavirus down.”

There has been 105,426 total cases of coronavirus and 3,755 deaths attributed to the virus in the state, the Ohio Department of Health reported Thursday.

More than 1,176 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations increased by 122 for a total of 12,023; ICU admissions went up by 22, bringing the total to 2,743.

The ODH is reporting 83,642 presumed recoveries.