X

Coronavirus: 1 in 5 Ohioans have received at least one vaccine dose

Lines for the drive-thru COVD-19 vaccine clinic held by Premier Health at the University of Dayton Arena on Edwin C Moses Boulevard stretched to I-75 on Thursday, Jan. 21. 2021. STAFF/JIM NOELKER
Lines for the drive-thru COVD-19 vaccine clinic held by Premier Health at the University of Dayton Arena on Edwin C Moses Boulevard stretched to I-75 on Thursday, Jan. 21. 2021. STAFF/JIM NOELKER

Local News | 27 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

One in five Ohioans, or 20.80% of the state’s population, has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

More than 2,430,000 people have received the first dose in Ohio and 1,422,611 people have finished the vaccine.

ExploreOhio opening COVID vaccine eligibity to those ages 40+ Friday; all residents March 29

Tuesday morning Gov. Mike DeWine announced that residents ages 40 and older and those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obesity will be eligible for the COVID vaccine starting Friday.

On March 29, eligibility will open to all Ohioans ages 16 and older.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine has only approved for those 16 and older and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for ages 18 and older in the U.S.

Ohio reported 1,883 daily cases, bringing the state’s total to 992,223.

As of Tuesday, 17,992 Ohioans have died during the pandemic and 18,114 COVID deaths have been reported in the state, according to ODH.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.