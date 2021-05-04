Coronavirus: 1 in 3 Ohioans have finished vaccine

More than 4,737,000 people have started the vaccine in Ohio as of Tuesday. About 40% of Ohioans have received at least one dose.

Ohio reported its highest number of daily hospitalizations in three weeks on Tuesday. According to ODH, the state recorded 204 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours. That’s more than double the 89 hospitalizations reported on Monday and nearly 100 more than the 21-day average of 120 hospitalizations a day.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the state increase slightly from Monday, going from 1,141 to 1,157, according to ODH.

Twenty ICU admissions were reported Tuesday, for a total of 7,856.

After two days with fewer than 1,000 daily COVID cases, Ohio was back above the benchmark with 1,285 cases.

The number is still a couple hundred cases below the state’s 21-day average of 1,598 cases a day.

The state reported 60 deaths on Tuesday. ODH updates death data twice a week. Because some states do not send information to the Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular basis, the number of deaths reported can fluctuate. The date a death is reported does not reflect the death date.