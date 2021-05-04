Construction businesses are hiring: Here’s what you need to know

Looking for a job? Then know that several area construction businesses are hiring, and Montgomery County’s Business Services department has scheduled a virtual event to connect those businesses with prospective employees.
A virtual construction job fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone interested in joining the event is encouraged to register ahead of time. Early registration will allow time to complete a profile before the event so each person can maximize the time available to meet with companies.
“There are many opportunities for individuals working in construction,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “Even though the pandemic limits our ability for in-person events, we know it’s crucial to continue our construction job fair this year. Our investment in this virtual platform will allow us to help hundreds of individuals meet with companies who are hiring now.”
There is no cost to attend. The link to register is at www.TheJobCenter.org/Construction. That page also has some tips to prepare job seekers for the virtual event.
The Ohio Department of Veterans Services is also hosting a job fair for veterans Tuesday.
The event will be presented via a Microsoft Teams. For information and a link to participate, go to: https://dvs.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/dvs/what-we-do/all-news-and-events/news/hiring-fair-a-highlight-of-in-demand-jobs-week