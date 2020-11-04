X

Congressional race called for Jim Jordan

Credit: Angie Cope

Elections | 1 hour ago
By Laura A. Bischoff, Columbus Bureau

The Associated Press has called the race for Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, saying he wins reelection to the U.S. House in Ohio’s 4th Congressional District.

Jordan, R-Urbana, who was first elected in 2006, has a national profile as the co-founder of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus. Prior to going to Congress, Jordan served 12 years as a state legislator and worked as a wrestling coach.

He raised just over $16 million for the 4th District race against Freshour, which was not seen as competitive.

