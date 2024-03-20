Congressional primaries: Cox, Davidson declared winners

10th District

As of 9 p.m., Cox had 61.95% of the vote in a four way race.

The four Democrats in the 10th District race were Cox, David Esrati, Joseph S. Kuzniar and Tony Pombo. Esrati had 21.96%; Pombo 10.52%; and Kuzniar 5.58%.

Cox will face U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, who is unopposed in the GOP primary, in November.

Cox is endorsed by the Montgomery County Democratic Party and works as an urban agriculture scientist at Guided by Mushrooms in New Lebanon. She previously ran unsuccessfully against Republican state Rep. Rodney Creech for the 43rd district seat in the Ohio House in 2022. She does not live in the 10th District.

Esrati of Dayton owns The Next Wave Marketing Innovation and operates a news blog. He previously unsuccessfully challenged Turner for the Congressional seat in 2022.

Kuzniar of Enon is a retired lieutenant colonel of the U.S. Air Force who is running for public office for the first time.

Pombo of Beavercreek is a computer scientist, also running for office for the first time.

Ohio’s 10th district of Congress includes Montgomery and Greene Counties, as well as part of Clark County.

District 8

In the District 8 Republican primary Davidson faced Kay Rogers, former Butler County auditor who pleaded guilty to bank and mail fraud in 2008.

As of 9 p.m., Davidson had 82.79% of the vote.

Vanessa Enoch is leading in the District 8 Democratic primary, with 69.53%, according to partial results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

The Democratic primary candidates are Enoch, David Gelb and Nathaniel Hawkins. Gelb has 12.81% and Hawkins has 17.67%.

Enochlost election races to Davidson in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

District 8 includes Butler, Preble, Darke, and parts of Miami and Hamilton counties

District 15

Adam Miller is leading in the District 15 Democratic primary, with 69.58%, according to partial results from early voting from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

In District 15 Democrats Miller and Zerqa Z. Abid are running for the nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, R-Columbus, who is unopposed in the GOP primary, in November. Abid has 30.42%.

The district includes all or part of six counties, including Franklin, Madison, Clark, Fayette, Miami and Shelby.

Other districts

District 1, which includes Warren County, has only one Republican and one Democrat on the March ballot, meaning both of them will advance and square off in the November election. The Democrat is incumbent U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D. Cincinnati, while the Republican challenger is Orlando Sonza.

District 4, which includes Champaign County and areas to the north, has incumbent Jim Jordan running unopposed on the Republican side. Jordan will face Tamie Wilson in November after the Associated Press declared her winner over fellow Democrat Stephen Thomas.

