Columbus Zoo welcomes baby western lowland gorilla

Credit: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Facebook

Credit: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Facebook

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a critically endangered western lowland gorilla.

The baby was born early June 29 to first-time mother, Sue, and father Ktembe.

“Sue is being an amazing mom, cuddling and caring for her newborn with lots of love,” the zoo posted on social media.

To give them privacy and bonding time, zoo staff will wait to find out whether the baby is a boy or girl.

The indoor viewing area in the Congo Expedition region will be closed for a few days while the troop gets settled.

However, the other gorilla troop will be in the outdoor habitat.

Starting Monday, the new gorilla will be visible from 11 a.m. until the zoo closes at 6 p.m.

This baby is the 35th gorilla to be born at the Columbus Zoo.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

