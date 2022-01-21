Columbus Zoo to help rehabilitate four rescued manatees

Lizzo, Cardi-Tee, MaryKate and Ashley were welcomed to the zoo earlier this week after they were transported from SeaWorld’s Orlando Rescue and Rehabilitation Center. The four rescued manatees were transferred to Columbus make more room for additional patients at SeaWorld, according to a joint statement from the facilities.

“We are incredibly proud that—even from our location in the Midwest—the Columbus Zoo is working with dedicated partners to take an active role in helping these amazing animals in crisis. It is truly devastating to see what is happening to manatees,” said Becky Ellsworth, curator of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Shores & Aquarium region. “Every individual manatee is important to the species’ future. These new arrivals represent the 36th, 37th, 38th, and 39th manatee that the Columbus Zoo has rehabilitated since Manatee Coast opened in 1999.”