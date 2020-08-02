Cloudy skies, more showers and thunderstorms possible today

This morning, we will see cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. In the afternoon and evening, we will see more chances of storms and showers, specifically between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. There will be high winds today, with gusts reaching up to 21 mph.
Temperatures will range from 79 degrees to 63 degrees. The skies will be cloudy for most of the day, but the wind will likely slow down in the evening.
Tomorrow, the chances of thunderstorms or showers will continue, but the skies are expected to be sunny. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, ranging from 82 degrees to 63 degrees. Any wind we will see tomorrow will be calm. In the evening, showers and storms are more likely and the skies are expected to grow mostly cloudy.
Tuesday morning will be partly sunny, though the changes of storms and showers will return after 1 p.m. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, ranging from 78 degrees to 58 degrees. The skies in the evening are expected to be cloudy.