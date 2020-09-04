Cleveland police officer shot, killed in the line of duty Thursday night

Cleveland.com reported that a second person was also shot and taken to a local hospital where the man died.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that flags be be lowered to half-staff in Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower in Columbus until sunset on the day of the detective’s funeral. All other public buildings in the state may fly flags at half-staff for the same time period at their discretion.

“Fran and I are heartbroken to learn of the shooting death of Cleveland police Detective James Skernivitz,” he said. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues. In honor of his life, I’ve ordered flags lowered on state buildings and grounds in Cuyahoga County and Columbus.”

“Detective Skernivitz gave his life trying to keep danger off the streets of Cleveland,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “This tragedy shows once again the valor and honor of the police — and that there are yet dangerous, evil men in the world who must be brought to justice. My heart breaks for his family and I pray that in their grief, they find solace in his legacy of service and sacrifice.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.