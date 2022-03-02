Clearcreek Twp. road closed through Friday during daytime hours

The Warren County Engineer’s Office has closed Crossley Road, between Red Lion-Five Points Road and Lytle-Five Points Road in Clearcreek Twp., beginning today for three days during the daytime hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
The closure is for Duke Energy as the company relocates overhead electric lines.
The detour for the closure will use Red Lion-Five Points Road, Bunnell Hill Road, and Lytle-Five Points Road.
For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301.
