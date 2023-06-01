BreakingNews
HAPPENING NOW: State Supreme Court rules abortion-rights amendment can proceed
X

Cincinnati Zoo places Lightning the sloth on 24-hour birth watch

Local News
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
31 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — Caretakers at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Thursday placed Lightning the sloth on 24-hour birth watch.

The zoo announced in October that the two-toed tree-dweller was slow-cooking a new addition to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Lightning will be under 24-hour surveillance for the next several weeks until the pup is born. The zoo initially estimated Lightning’s pup would join the family in the early summer of 2023. So far the 10-year-old mother-to-be is right on schedule.

Lightning’s first pregnancy came to a sad end in October 2021 when she delivered a stillborn pup.

In Other News
1
Ohio troopers to assist Texas law enforcement at border
2
Ohio House passes higher ed transparency bill
3
Are you a longtime homeowner? We want to hear from you
4
Ohio’s 100 most popular baby names: A repeat champ and a new winner
5
Dayton league of women voters hosting forum on state Issue 1

About the Author

Felicia Jordan
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top