Cincinnati Zoo names penguin chick after Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is showing its support for the Cincinnati Bengal's with its new penguin chick. The penguin was named Cup O' Joe Burrow in honor of the team's star quarterback. Most of the little blue penguins have a food-related name, so the zoo added Cup O' to the chick's official name. Photo courtesy the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
40 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Bengals is adding a new fan to is roster — a 5-week-old little blue penguin chick at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

The penguin, named Cup O’ Joe Burrow in honor of the team’s quarterback, will wear orange and black ID bands when it joins the rest of the colony this spring, according to a Facebook post by the zoo.

Because most of the little blue penguins have food-related names, the zoo added “Cup O’” to the chick’s official name.

The penguin chick shares more than a name with Burrow.

“This chick has been a great leader since Dey 1,” said the zoo. “He’s always communicating his game plan to the entire team, and the plan is always eating and sleeping. Little blue penguins and QB Burrow are both good swimmers but can’t fly, and they know how to survive in extreme environments – Arrowhead Stadium and the rocky cliffs of New Zealand.”

Cup O’ Joe Burrow isn’t the only Bengals fan at the zoo. Earlier this month Fiona picked the Bengals to win over the Rams in the Super Bowl.

